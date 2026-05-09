Mike Lapidakis

Why I Built Deckard
Building a Mac MCP server that lets my autonomous AI agents reach iCloud-hosted content over a Tailscale network, with per-token ACLs and a real trust boundary between agent and OS.
Security & Networking SA Leader · AWS · Denver, CO
Builder, photographer, dad of two boys. I tinker with software and the homelab, ride gravel when I can, and write about what I'm making. Denver. Day job at AWS.
Building a Mac MCP server that lets my autonomous AI agents reach iCloud-hosted content over a Tailscale network, with per-token ACLs and a real trust boundary between agent and OS.
Tired of broadcasting multiple WiFi networks for IoT devices? I used UniFi’s Private Pre-Shared Keys (PPSKs) to consolidate four SSIDs down to two - one password per VLAN, same network name. Perfect for managing trusted Matter devices alongside untrusted IoT gadgets without the clutter.
Which self-hosted photo and video platform is right for you? PhotoPrism and Immich both offer robust open source options for backing up, searching, and sharing your photographs on your own hardware. This is a review of the two options, from first hand experience.
Revisiting the state of Custom Domains on iCloud Mail two years after launch.
A guide on using Zapier to pull bookmarks in from Mastodon and send them to Readwise Reader.
Reading this with an AI? There's an llms.txt with a structured summary of the site.