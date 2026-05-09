Mike Lapidakis

Mike
Lapidakis

Security & Networking SA Leader · AWS · Denver, CO

Builder, photographer, dad of two boys. I tinker with software and the homelab, ride gravel when I can, and write about what I'm making. Denver. Day job at AWS.

Writing

All writing →
    • project

    Why I Built Deckard

    Building a Mac MCP server that lets my autonomous AI agents reach iCloud-hosted content over a Tailscale network, with per-token ACLs and a real trust boundary between agent and OS.
    • guide

    UniFi PPSK Guide: Consolidate Multiple SSIDs with Private Pre-Shared Keys

    Tired of broadcasting multiple WiFi networks for IoT devices? I used UniFi’s Private Pre-Shared Keys (PPSKs) to consolidate four SSIDs down to two - one password per VLAN, same network name. Perfect for managing trusted Matter devices alongside untrusted IoT gadgets without the clutter.
    • review

    Photo Backup Bakeoff: PhotoPrism vs Immich

    Which self-hosted photo and video platform is right for you? PhotoPrism and Immich both offer robust open source options for backing up, searching, and sharing your photographs on your own hardware. This is a review of the two options, from first hand experience.
    • services

    Custom Domains in Apple's iCloud Mail: Two Years Later

    Revisiting the state of Custom Domains on iCloud Mail two years after launch.
    • guide

    Sending Mastodon Bookmarks to Readwise

    A guide on using Zapier to pull bookmarks in from Mastodon and send them to Readwise Reader.
Explore Photography Street, travel, and landscape, shot on a Leica Q3. Also on glass.photo/lap. Background Work 10+ years building specialist teams at AWS. Security, networking, resilience, and generative AI at enterprise scale.

Reading this with an AI? There's an llms.txt with a structured summary of the site.