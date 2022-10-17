Writing

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What I'm working on, what I'm discovering

Notes from the homelab, AWS, and the tools I'm using to think.

2026

  1. project

    Why I Built Deckard

    Building a Mac MCP server that lets my autonomous AI agents reach iCloud-hosted content over a Tailscale network, with per-token ACLs and a real trust boundary between agent and OS.

2025

  1. guide

    UniFi PPSK Guide: Consolidate Multiple SSIDs with Private Pre-Shared Keys

    Tired of broadcasting multiple WiFi networks for IoT devices? I used UniFi’s Private Pre-Shared Keys (PPSKs) to consolidate four SSIDs down to two - one password per VLAN, same network name. Perfect for managing trusted Matter devices alongside untrusted IoT gadgets without the clutter.

2023

  1. review

    Photo Backup Bakeoff: PhotoPrism vs Immich

    Which self-hosted photo and video platform is right for you? PhotoPrism and Immich both offer robust open source options for backing up, searching, and sharing your photographs on your own hardware. This is a review of the two options, from first hand experience.
  2. services

    Custom Domains in Apple's iCloud Mail: Two Years Later

    Revisiting the state of Custom Domains on iCloud Mail two years after launch.
  3. guide

    Sending Mastodon Bookmarks to Readwise

    A guide on using Zapier to pull bookmarks in from Mastodon and send them to Readwise Reader.

2022

  1. journal

    Comparing Mastodon and GoToSocial

    A brief comparison of Mastodon and GoToSocial from a systems administrator
  2. journal

    Why I Built RelayList.com

    Why I set out to build a trusted source for up-to-date information on Fediverse relays
  3. guide

    Notes on Standing Up a Mastodon Server

    A compilation of lessons learned while installing and tuning a small Mastodon server on AWS.
  4. guide

    Adding Logseq Sharing to Feedbin

    A quick guide to adding a quick capture share extension for Logseq to Feedbin
  5. guide

    Securing Home Assistant with Cloudflare Zero Trust

    A guide for setting up Cloudflare Zero Trust with Home Assistant for secure remote access