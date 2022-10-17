WritingRSS
What I'm working on, what I'm discovering
Notes from the homelab, AWS, and the tools I'm using to think.
2026
2025
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UniFi PPSK Guide: Consolidate Multiple SSIDs with Private Pre-Shared Keys
Tired of broadcasting multiple WiFi networks for IoT devices? I used UniFi’s Private Pre-Shared Keys (PPSKs) to consolidate four SSIDs down to two - one password per VLAN, same network name. Perfect for managing trusted Matter devices alongside untrusted IoT gadgets without the clutter.
2023
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Photo Backup Bakeoff: PhotoPrism vs Immich
Which self-hosted photo and video platform is right for you? PhotoPrism and Immich both offer robust open source options for backing up, searching, and sharing your photographs on your own hardware. This is a review of the two options, from first hand experience.
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Custom Domains in Apple's iCloud Mail: Two Years Later
Revisiting the state of Custom Domains on iCloud Mail two years after launch.
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Sending Mastodon Bookmarks to Readwise
A guide on using Zapier to pull bookmarks in from Mastodon and send them to Readwise Reader.
2022
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Comparing Mastodon and GoToSocial
A brief comparison of Mastodon and GoToSocial from a systems administrator
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Why I Built RelayList.com
Why I set out to build a trusted source for up-to-date information on Fediverse relays
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Notes on Standing Up a Mastodon Server
A compilation of lessons learned while installing and tuning a small Mastodon server on AWS.
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Adding Logseq Sharing to Feedbin
A quick guide to adding a quick capture share extension for Logseq to Feedbin
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Securing Home Assistant with Cloudflare Zero Trust
A guide for setting up Cloudflare Zero Trust with Home Assistant for secure remote access