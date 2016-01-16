Tagging and Snapshotting in AWS with Lambda

Two Lambda functions for AWS housekeeping: propagating EC2 instance tags to attached EBS volumes, ENIs, and snapshots, plus daily volume snapshots with automatic cleanup.

Update [February 10, 2021]: The Github community has actively contributed to the below code snippets over the past five years. I’d recommend reading the comments on the Gist page before proceeding with this post. Thank you, Github community!

One of the more challenging aspects to managing a large AWS infrastructure can be tag management for cost allocation and tracking. When you create an EC2 instance, several other assets are created with it, some of which generate charges that should be tracked over time. While keeping an instance’s tags updated is fairly straightforward, ensuring that its EBS volumes, elastic IPs, elastic network interfaces and snapshots stay tagged appropriately can be a real headache.

In my quest to streamline the operations of my clients’ AWS infrastructure using Lambda, I’ve created a Lambda Function that will write and update specific tags from an EC2 instance to that instance’s attached volumes and network interfaces. I have this function’s event set to trigger every hour to ensure the tags stay up to date.

Active Gist

from __future__ import print_function import json import boto3 import logging #setup simple logging for INFO logger = logging.getLogger() logger.setLevel(logging. ERROR ) #define the connection region ec2 = boto3.resource( 'ec2' , region_name = "us-west-2" ) #Set this to True if you don't want the function to perform any actions debugMode = False def lambda_handler (event, context): #List all EC2 instances base = ec2.instances.all() #loop through by running instances for instance in base: #Tag the Volumes for vol in instance.volumes.all(): #print(vol.attachments[0]['Device']) if debugMode == True : print ( "[DEBUG] " + str (vol)) tag_cleanup(instance, vol.attachments[ 0 ][ 'Device' ]) else : tag = vol.create_tags( Tags = tag_cleanup(instance, vol.attachments[ 0 ][ 'Device' ])) print ( "[INFO]: " + str (tag)) #Tag the Network Interfaces for eni in instance.network_interfaces: #print(eni.attachment['DeviceIndex']) if debugMode == True : print ( "[DEBUG] " + str (eni)) tag_cleanup(instance, "eth" + str (eni.attachment[ 'DeviceIndex' ])) else : tag = eni.create_tags( Tags = tag_cleanup(instance, "eth" + str (eni.attachment[ 'DeviceIndex' ]))) print ( "[INFO]: " + str (tag)) #------------- Functions ------------------ #returns the type of configuration that was performed def tag_cleanup (instance, detail): tempTags = [] v = {} for t in instance.tags: #pull the name tag if t[ 'Key' ] == 'Name' : v[ 'Value' ] = t[ 'Value' ] + " - " + str (detail) v[ 'Key' ] = 'Name' tempTags.append(v) #Set the important tags that should be written here elif t[ 'Key' ] == 'Application Owner' : print ( "[INFO]: Application Owner Tag " + str (t)) tempTags.append(t) elif t[ 'Key' ] == 'Cost Center' : print ( "[INFO]: Cost Center Tag " + str (t)) tempTags.append(t) elif t[ 'Key' ] == 'Date Created' : print ( "[INFO]: Date Created Tag " + str (t)) tempTags.append(t) elif t[ 'Key' ] == 'Requestor' : print ( "[INFO]: Requestor Tag " + str (t)) tempTags.append(t) elif t[ 'Key' ] == 'System Owner' : print ( "[INFO]: System Owner Tag " + str (t)) tempTags.append(t) else : print ( "[INFO]: Skip Tag - " + str (t)) print ( "[INFO] " + str (tempTags)) return (tempTags)

Using the tagging Lambda function with a snapshotting function that copies a volume’s tags to all newly created snapshots will ensure your billing reports and charge backs capture all charges associated with running that instance in AWS, nearly automatically.

The following snapshot script also cleans up old snapshot (you can set the offset on line 15). I normally set this function’s event to trigger once a day, during a low transactional point. I also recommend setting the timeout on this function to five minutes, as the cleanup process can to take a very long time, depending on the number of snapshots you keep and the number of volumes you’re snapshotting.

Active Gist

import boto3 import logging import datetime import re import time #setup simple logging for INFO logger = logging.getLogger() logger.setLevel(logging. ERROR ) #define the connection ec2 = boto3.resource( 'ec2' , region_name = "us-west-2" ) #set the snapshot removal offset cleanDate = datetime.datetime.now() - datetime.timedelta( days = 5 ) #Set this to True if you don't want the function to perform any actions debugMode = False def lambda_handler (event, context): if debugMode == True : print ( "-------DEBUG MODE----------" ) #snapshot the instances for vol in ec2.volumes.all(): tempTags = [] #Prepare Volume tags to be imported into the snapshot if vol.tags != None : for t in vol.tags: #pull the name tag if t[ 'Key' ] == 'Name' : instanceName = t[ 'Value' ] tempTags.append(t) else : tempTags.append(t) else : print ( "Issue retrieving tag" ) instanceName = "NoName" t[ 'Key' ] = 'Name' t[ 'Value' ] = 'Missing' tempTags.append(t) description = str (datetime.datetime.now()) + "-" + instanceName + "-" + vol.id + "-automated" if debugMode != True : #snapshot that server snapshot = ec2.create_snapshot( VolumeId = vol.id, Description = description) #write the tags to the snapshot tags = snapshot.create_tags( Tags = tempTags ) print ( "[LOG] " + str (snapshot)) else : print ( "[DEBUG] " + str (tempTags)) print "[LOG] Cleaning out old entries starting on " + str (cleanDate) #clean up old snapshots for snap in ec2.snapshots.all(): #verify results have a value if snap.description.endswith( "-automated" ): #Pull the snapshot date snapDate = snap.start_time.replace( tzinfo = None ) if debugMode == True : print ( "[DEBUG] " + str (snapDate) + " vs " + str (cleanDate)) #Compare the clean dates if cleanDate > snapDate: print ( "[INFO] Deleting: " + snap.id + " - From: " + str (snapDate)) if debugMode != True : try : snapshot = snap.delete() except : #if we timeout because of a rate limit being exceeded, give it a rest of a few seconds print ( "[INFO]: Waiting 5 Seconds for the API to Chill" ) time.sleep( 5 ) snapshot = snap.delete() print ( "[INFO] " + str (snapshot))

Using these two function with one another will not only streamline your chargeback and tagging models, but also ensure you have consistent snapshots of all of your instances over time. While I don’t recommend snapshots as your sole backup method, I do recommend keeping at least one per day to accelerate the recovery process if a disaster does occur.

If you’re looking for a solid snapshotting and tagging solution, give these Lambda Functions a try. If you have any questions or suggestions, please leave a comment below or contact me on Twitter. I’m constantly looking for better ways to write and run these functions.