Adding Logseq Sharing to Feedbin
A quick guide to adding a quick capture share extension for Logseq to Feedbin
I’ve recently been playing around with Logseq and loving it. One of my favorite features is the quick capture capability. From the app, a bookmarklet, or various extensions, you can quickly send URLs to your graph. This has the potential to eliminate the need for something like Pinboard in the future.
I use Feedbin for reading RSS feeds. I wanted the ability to add new links from Feedbin to my Logseq environment in one click. Lucky for me, Feedbin has a way to add custom sharing extensions and Logseq has a well-document URL schema.
You can send links directly to your Logseq graph by adding:
logseq://x-callback-url/quickCapture?url=${url}&title=${title}&page=TODAY&append=TRUE
With this, I’m appending the link to the end of the current journal/today page. Slick!
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