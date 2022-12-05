Adding Logseq Sharing to Feedbin

I’ve recently been playing around with Logseq and loving it. One of my favorite features is the quick capture capability. From the app, a bookmarklet, or various extensions, you can quickly send URLs to your graph. This has the potential to eliminate the need for something like Pinboard in the future.

I use Feedbin for reading RSS feeds. I wanted the ability to add new links from Feedbin to my Logseq environment in one click. Lucky for me, Feedbin has a way to add custom sharing extensions and Logseq has a well-document URL schema.

You can send links directly to your Logseq graph by adding:

logseq://x-callback-url/quickCapture?url=${url}&title=${title}&page=TODAY&append=TRUE

With this, I’m appending the link to the end of the current journal/today page. Slick!