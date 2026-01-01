Amazon Web Services Senior Manager, Security & Networking Specialist SAs Lead a team of Security and Networking specialist solutions architects for AWS's Global Accounts. Team is distributed across the US and Canada, densest in Seattle. Days are split between team development, helping customers work through complex architecture decisions, and partnering across AWS on how we go to market in these domains.

Amazon Web Services Senior Manager, Specialist Solutions Architects Spent five years building specialist SA teams across Security, Networking, Resilience, Migration, and Generative AI for AWS's largest enterprise accounts. Grew the org from 7 to over 35, hiring across multiple technical domains. Stepped in as interim leader for the broader organization during a leadership transition. Co-authored the Generative AI Security Scoping Matrix, which became an AWS product at re:Inforce 2024 and the basis of the field enablement curriculum on GenAI scoping. Promoted three times; promoted six team members along the way. Amazon Bar Raiser.

Amazon Web Services Senior Solutions Architect, Global Accounts Mentored emerging solutions architects and pioneered the Migration SA specialty within Global Accounts, building repeatable migration frameworks for AWS's largest enterprise customers. Led technical enablement across major telecommunications and life-sciences customers; oversaw large-scale enterprise migration programs across 70+ global clients.

Amazon Web Services Senior Solutions Architect, Enterprise Accounts Architected enterprise data lake solutions on Amazon Redshift and grew AWS adoption across the Houston enterprise market. Hit 400% revenue growth at a primary account within two years through hands-on technical enablement. Presented at AWS re:Invent in 2017 and 2018. Organized and led the AWS Houston Area User Group.

Equinix Professional Services Cloud Architect Led Microsoft Azure and AWS implementations for customers across industries. Automated end-to-end client infrastructure deployments and architected hybrid-cloud connectivity solutions using Equinix Cloud Exchange, AWS Direct Connect, and Azure ExpressRoute.

EPMA IT & Cloud Infrastructure Manager Designed and delivered secure cloud solutions across private, semi-private, and hybrid environments. Implemented Microsoft SharePoint and Project Server for Fortune 500 clients, on-premises and in the cloud.