Background
Work
I lead a team of specialist solutions architects at AWS covering Security and Networking for our largest customers. Most days are some mix of team development, untangling customer architecture decisions, and figuring out where the org should invest next. Builder by inclination.
Spotlight
Generative AI Security Scoping Matrix
A five-scope framework that gives security teams a common language for categorizing generative AI deployments, from consuming third-party apps to training foundation models, each mapped to distinct security responsibilities and controls.
Agentic AI Security Scoping Matrix
Extends the GenAI framework to autonomous systems, categorizing agentic AI across four scopes by level of agency and autonomy, from read-only, human-initiated tasks through self-initiating systems with minimal human oversight.
APS201: Accelerate Securely — The GenAI Security Scoping Matrix
Breakout session presenting the five-scope framework to enterprise security practitioners at AWS re:Inforce 2024 in Philadelphia, covering real-world application across cloud, SaaS, and foundation model deployment patterns.
Experience
Amazon Web Services
Senior Manager, Security & Networking Specialist SAs
Lead a team of Security and Networking specialist solutions architects for AWS's Global Accounts. Team is distributed across the US and Canada, densest in Seattle. Days are split between team development, helping customers work through complex architecture decisions, and partnering across AWS on how we go to market in these domains.
Amazon Web Services
Senior Manager, Specialist Solutions Architects
Spent five years building specialist SA teams across Security, Networking, Resilience, Migration, and Generative AI for AWS's largest enterprise accounts. Grew the org from 7 to over 35, hiring across multiple technical domains. Stepped in as interim leader for the broader organization during a leadership transition. Co-authored the Generative AI Security Scoping Matrix, which became an AWS product at re:Inforce 2024 and the basis of the field enablement curriculum on GenAI scoping. Promoted three times; promoted six team members along the way. Amazon Bar Raiser.
Amazon Web Services
Senior Solutions Architect, Global Accounts
Mentored emerging solutions architects and pioneered the Migration SA specialty within Global Accounts, building repeatable migration frameworks for AWS's largest enterprise customers. Led technical enablement across major telecommunications and life-sciences customers; oversaw large-scale enterprise migration programs across 70+ global clients.
Amazon Web Services
Senior Solutions Architect, Enterprise Accounts
Architected enterprise data lake solutions on Amazon Redshift and grew AWS adoption across the Houston enterprise market. Hit 400% revenue growth at a primary account within two years through hands-on technical enablement. Presented at AWS re:Invent in 2017 and 2018. Organized and led the AWS Houston Area User Group.
Equinix Professional Services
Cloud Architect
Led Microsoft Azure and AWS implementations for customers across industries. Automated end-to-end client infrastructure deployments and architected hybrid-cloud connectivity solutions using Equinix Cloud Exchange, AWS Direct Connect, and Azure ExpressRoute.
EPMA
IT & Cloud Infrastructure Manager
Designed and delivered secure cloud solutions across private, semi-private, and hybrid environments. Implemented Microsoft SharePoint and Project Server for Fortune 500 clients, on-premises and in the cloud.
Parker Hannifin
IT Technical Analyst
Deployed and supported global business systems across US, Italian, and Norwegian operations. Developed SharePoint solutions and implemented Microsoft Project Server organization-wide.
Skills & Tools
Leadership
- Org Design & Team Building
- Hiring & Performance Management
- Interim Leadership
- Cross-functional Program Management
- Operating Plans & Strategy
- Amazon Bar Raiser
Technical Domains
- Cloud Security Architecture
- Network Transformation
- Generative AI Security
- Cloud Resilience
- Enterprise Migration
- Zero Trust
- DevSecOps
Cloud & Infrastructure
- Amazon Web Services
- Microsoft Azure
- Hybrid Cloud Architecture
- AWS Well-Architected
- Landing Zone / Control Tower
- Direct Connect
- Transit Gateway
Compliance & Risk
- NIST CSF
- CIS Benchmarks
- AWS CAF
- SOC 2
- HIPAA
- PCI DSS
Talks & Writing
Breakout session presenting the five-scope GenAI security framework to enterprise practitioners in Philadelphia. Covered real-world application across SaaS, self-hosted, and foundation model deployment patterns, with audience Q&A on operationalizing the framework at scale.
Presented alongside Sysco (a Fortune 50 company) on migrating mission-critical legacy business systems to AWS. Covered the ten commandments of enterprise migration and the results: 60% decrease in run costs, 30% improvement in performance, and 3× improvement in user accessibility.
Led four sessions of an intensive SA certification preparation workshop at re:Invent 2017, coaching practitioners on AWS architecture best practices and exam readiness across a full day of hands-on instruction.
Education
University of Toledo
Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Engineering
Get in Touch
Open to interesting conversations about cloud architecture, security, generative AI, and team leadership.