Background

Work

I lead a team of specialist solutions architects at AWS covering Security and Networking for our largest customers. Most days are some mix of team development, untangling customer architecture decisions, and figuring out where the org should invest next. Builder by inclination.

Spotlight

AWS Publication

Generative AI Security Scoping Matrix

A five-scope framework that gives security teams a common language for categorizing generative AI deployments, from consuming third-party apps to training foundation models, each mapped to distinct security responsibilities and controls.

AWS Security Blog · re:Inforce 2024
Read → AWS page →
AWS Publication

Agentic AI Security Scoping Matrix

Extends the GenAI framework to autonomous systems, categorizing agentic AI across four scopes by level of agency and autonomy, from read-only, human-initiated tasks through self-initiating systems with minimal human oversight.

AWS Security Blog · November 2025
Read → AWS page →
Conference Talk

APS201: Accelerate Securely — The GenAI Security Scoping Matrix

Breakout session presenting the five-scope framework to enterprise security practitioners at AWS re:Inforce 2024 in Philadelphia, covering real-world application across cloud, SaaS, and foundation model deployment patterns.

AWS re:Inforce · Philadelphia, June 2024
Watch → Slides →

Experience

Amazon Web Services

Senior Manager, Security & Networking Specialist SAs

Denver, CO

Lead a team of Security and Networking specialist solutions architects for AWS's Global Accounts. Team is distributed across the US and Canada, densest in Seattle. Days are split between team development, helping customers work through complex architecture decisions, and partnering across AWS on how we go to market in these domains.

  • Security
  • Networking
  • Team Leadership

Amazon Web Services

Senior Manager, Specialist Solutions Architects

Denver, CO

Spent five years building specialist SA teams across Security, Networking, Resilience, Migration, and Generative AI for AWS's largest enterprise accounts. Grew the org from 7 to over 35, hiring across multiple technical domains. Stepped in as interim leader for the broader organization during a leadership transition. Co-authored the Generative AI Security Scoping Matrix, which became an AWS product at re:Inforce 2024 and the basis of the field enablement curriculum on GenAI scoping. Promoted three times; promoted six team members along the way. Amazon Bar Raiser.

  • Org Design
  • Hiring & Development
  • Security
  • Networking
  • GenAI
  • Bar Raiser

Amazon Web Services

Senior Solutions Architect, Global Accounts

Denver, CO

Mentored emerging solutions architects and pioneered the Migration SA specialty within Global Accounts, building repeatable migration frameworks for AWS's largest enterprise customers. Led technical enablement across major telecommunications and life-sciences customers; oversaw large-scale enterprise migration programs across 70+ global clients.

  • Enterprise Migrations
  • Telecommunications
  • Technical Enablement
  • Mentorship

Amazon Web Services

Senior Solutions Architect, Enterprise Accounts

Houston, TX

Architected enterprise data lake solutions on Amazon Redshift and grew AWS adoption across the Houston enterprise market. Hit 400% revenue growth at a primary account within two years through hands-on technical enablement. Presented at AWS re:Invent in 2017 and 2018. Organized and led the AWS Houston Area User Group.

  • Enterprise Architecture
  • Data & Analytics
  • Pre-Sales
  • Community Leadership

Equinix Professional Services

Cloud Architect

Houston, TX

Led Microsoft Azure and AWS implementations for customers across industries. Automated end-to-end client infrastructure deployments and architected hybrid-cloud connectivity solutions using Equinix Cloud Exchange, AWS Direct Connect, and Azure ExpressRoute.

  • AWS
  • Azure
  • Hybrid Cloud
  • Infrastructure-as-Code
  • Networking

EPMA

IT & Cloud Infrastructure Manager

Houston, TX

Designed and delivered secure cloud solutions across private, semi-private, and hybrid environments. Implemented Microsoft SharePoint and Project Server for Fortune 500 clients, on-premises and in the cloud.

  • Cloud Infrastructure
  • Microsoft Azure
  • SharePoint
  • Fortune 500

Parker Hannifin

IT Technical Analyst

Houston, TX

Deployed and supported global business systems across US, Italian, and Norwegian operations. Developed SharePoint solutions and implemented Microsoft Project Server organization-wide.

  • SharePoint
  • Global IT
  • Systems Deployment

Skills & Tools

Leadership

  • Org Design & Team Building
  • Hiring & Performance Management
  • Interim Leadership
  • Cross-functional Program Management
  • Operating Plans & Strategy
  • Amazon Bar Raiser

Technical Domains

  • Cloud Security Architecture
  • Network Transformation
  • Generative AI Security
  • Cloud Resilience
  • Enterprise Migration
  • Zero Trust
  • DevSecOps

Cloud & Infrastructure

  • Amazon Web Services
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Hybrid Cloud Architecture
  • AWS Well-Architected
  • Landing Zone / Control Tower
  • Direct Connect
  • Transit Gateway

Compliance & Risk

  • NIST CSF
  • CIS Benchmarks
  • AWS CAF
  • SOC 2
  • HIPAA
  • PCI DSS

Talks & Writing

Conference Talk APS201: Accelerate Securely — The GenAI Security Scoping Matrix

Breakout session presenting the five-scope GenAI security framework to enterprise practitioners in Philadelphia. Covered real-world application across SaaS, self-hosted, and foundation model deployment patterns, with audience Q&A on operationalizing the framework at scale.

AWS re:Inforce · 2024
Watch → Slides →
Conference Talk Lessons Learned from a Large-Scale Legacy Migration with Sysco (STG311)

Presented alongside Sysco (a Fortune 50 company) on migrating mission-critical legacy business systems to AWS. Covered the ten commandments of enterprise migration and the results: 60% decrease in run costs, 30% improvement in performance, and 3× improvement in user accessibility.

AWS re:Invent · 2018
Watch →
Workshop Solutions Architect Certification Bootcamp

Led four sessions of an intensive SA certification preparation workshop at re:Invent 2017, coaching practitioners on AWS architecture best practices and exam readiness across a full day of hands-on instruction.

AWS re:Invent · 2017

Education

University of Toledo

Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Engineering

Get in Touch

Open to interesting conversations about cloud architecture, security, generative AI, and team leadership.

LinkedIn → GitHub →