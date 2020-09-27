WritingRSS
What I'm working on, what I'm discovering
Notes from the homelab, AWS, and the tools I'm using to think.
2022
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Why I switched from an Apple Watch to Garmin
My impressions of the Garmin Epix after seven years with an Apple Watch
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A Month with the Tempest Weather Station
The personal weather station market is full of ugly, complicated contraptions. WeatherFlow's Tempest is a smart, connected, and sleek breath of fresh air.
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An Ode to Apple's Hide My Email
Apple's Hide My Email feature is one of the most under-rated privacy launches of the past year, and here's why.
2021
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Thoughts on Custom Domains in Apple’s iCloud Mail
Insights on Apple's iCloud Mail Custom Domains after three months of heavy use.
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Networked Thought and the Future of Note-Taking
Roam Research has changed the way I take notes through networked thought
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HEY for Work: Getting Personal
Sharing the experience of using HEY for Work for a personal, custom domain name.
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The Simple Joys of Static Websites
Learning to embrace simplicity and bask in the speed of static websites with Gatsby
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Levels First Impressions: Tracking Metabolic Health
Initial impressions of Levels Health continuous glucose monitoring to improve metabolic health
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NextDNS Part 2: Caching and the Unifi Dream Machine
A year later, and NextDNS is faster and quicker to set up