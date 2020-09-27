Writing

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What I'm working on, what I'm discovering

Notes from the homelab, AWS, and the tools I'm using to think.

2022

  1. review

    Why I switched from an Apple Watch to Garmin

    My impressions of the Garmin Epix after seven years with an Apple Watch
  2. review

    A Month with the Tempest Weather Station

    The personal weather station market is full of ugly, complicated contraptions. WeatherFlow's Tempest is a smart, connected, and sleek breath of fresh air.
  3. services

    An Ode to Apple's Hide My Email

    Apple's Hide My Email feature is one of the most under-rated privacy launches of the past year, and here's why.

2021

  1. services

    Thoughts on Custom Domains in Apple’s iCloud Mail

    Insights on Apple's iCloud Mail Custom Domains after three months of heavy use.
  2. guide

    Networked Thought and the Future of Note-Taking

    Roam Research has changed the way I take notes through networked thought
  3. review

    HEY for Work: Getting Personal

    Sharing the experience of using HEY for Work for a personal, custom domain name.
  4. guide

    The Simple Joys of Static Websites

    Learning to embrace simplicity and bask in the speed of static websites with Gatsby
  5. review

    Levels First Impressions: Tracking Metabolic Health

    Initial impressions of Levels Health continuous glucose monitoring to improve metabolic health
  6. guide

    NextDNS Part 2: Caching and the Unifi Dream Machine

    A year later, and NextDNS is faster and quicker to set up

2020

  1. business

    Microsoft and the Xbox-as-a-Service

    Microsoft is lowering the barrier to entry for the next generation of its gaming console. How does this compare to previous programs and the subsided cell phone industry of the early 2000s?